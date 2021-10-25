Be prepared for slick roads in Kern County, throughout California
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Outdoor Retailers Struggling to Keep Up as Ammo Shortage Continues
17th-ranked WMU hockey ‘excited for the challenge’ of No. 1 Michigan and its glut of NHL draft picks
UMD women's hockey: Bulldogs survive early, late gut punches to beat Gophers in OT
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Best bets: Heavy on the spooky
Thinking It Through: How UMD Turned Around a Rivalry
No. 5 Minnesota Duluth men's hockey completes sweep of No. 4 Minnesota
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Once Upon a Time in Duluth: George C. Marsley stole tons of money from locals hoping to bring families to northern Minnesota
Thinking It Through: How UMD Turned Around a Rivalry
Minnesota’s virtual court hearings aren’t going away. Review finds advantages — and drawbacks
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
What will trick-or-treating weather be like in Minnesota?
State agency charged with policing Minnesota attorneys roiled by internal strife
Once Upon a Time in Duluth: George C. Marsley stole tons of money from locals hoping to bring families to northern Minnesota
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
State agency charged with policing Minnesota attorneys roiled by internal strife
Once Upon a Time in Duluth: George C. Marsley stole tons of money from locals hoping to bring families to northern Minnesota
The Local Exchange: Duluth shop showcases hundreds of regional crafters
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Be prepared for slick roads in Kern County, throughout California
Veronica Morley, 23ABC - KERO-TV
10/25/21
Join the Community
shares
Heavy rain is expected for Monday and for those drivers heading out on long trips and major highways, there's a lot to remember on the roads.
Read Full Story on turnto23.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
San Jose Community Service Officer Accused of Illegal Weapons, Online Threats
Sabas Ruiz Galviz, 60, Killed after Driver Struck Taco Truck [Fresno, CA]
Kevin Harvick's First Cup Win Helped NASCAR Heal From One of its Deepest Wounds
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL