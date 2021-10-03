Bear Attacks Couple Along North Carolina's Blue Ridge Parkway
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Abaco Systems Announces Innovative Security Upgrades to Switch Management Software
Alabama capital strips Confederate president's name off road
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Defending 5A basketball champ Lee-Huntsville boys’ coach Greg Brown gets young squad ready
Former Huntsville city councilman Richard Showers dies
Hispanic Heritage Month: Business owners in Huntsville thankful for growing support
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Mo Brooks trails in Senate fundraising, blames special interest groups
Former Huntsville city councilman Richard Showers dies
Former Huntsville city councilman dies
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Vote for Hollis Wright Huntsville HS football player of the week for Week 9
Live updates: Florida A&M Rattlers vs. Alabama A&M Bulldogs
Christina Nance – Woman, 29, dies trapped in police van as vid shows her climbing in 12 DAYS before body was found
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Former Huntsville city councilman dies
Hispanic Heritage Month: Business owners in Huntsville thankful for growing support
Alabama gymnastics sets schedule for 2022 season
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Bear Attacks Couple Along North Carolina's Blue Ridge Parkway
Jim Fulcher - travelawaits
10/3/21
Join the Community
shares
A couple picnicking on the Blue Ridge Parkway near Asheville, NC were attacked by a bear, forcing temporary closures of trails in the area.
Read Full Story on travelawaits.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
NWSL: North Carolina to face Gotham and Houston battle versus Portland
NC State 33, BC 7: Jeff Hafley postgame press conference
Mid-South Far Behind In COVID-19 Vaccinations For Children
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL