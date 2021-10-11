Bears Calling Card Looks Like It Usually Does
Bears Calling Card Looks Like It Usually Does
Gene Chamberlain - Sports Illustrated on MSN.com
10/11/21
The Bears can run the ball, they find ways to move it when they need to, and they play defense like they always have, so even Matt Nagy will need to get used to it.
Read Full Story on si.com
