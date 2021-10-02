Bears' defense needs a helping hand — from Bears' offense
Bears' defense needs a helping hand — from Bears' offense
Mark Potash - Chicago Sun-Times
10/2/21
shares
Defensive coordinator Sean Desai wasn’t buying the idea that the defense wore down against the Browns because it was on the field for nearly 40 minutes. But a lighter load wouldn’t hurt.
Read Full Story on chicago.suntimes.com
