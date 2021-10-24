Beautiful Colorado Lake, Surrounding Forest To Become State's Newest State Park
Greg Robertson - travelawaits
10/24/21
Join the Community
shares
State and federal officials are teaming up to create a new park, called Sweetwater Lake, in the northwest corner of Colorado.
Read Full Story on travelawaits.com
