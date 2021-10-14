Biden Admin Engages In Blame-Shifting On High Gasoline Prices
Biden Admin Engages In Blame-Shifting On High Gasoline Prices
David Blackmon - Forbes
10/14/21
Reuters reported on Wednesday that the Biden Administration has been reaching out to oil and gas producers in recent days, seeking their help in bringing down high fuel prices.
Read Full Story on forbes.com
