Biden Names Neera Tanden as White House Staff Secretary
Biden Names Neera Tanden as White House Staff Secretary
Michael D. Shear - New York Times
10/22/21
Join the Community
shares
The move comes after her nomination as budget director was pulled earlier this year over her frequent caustic remarks on social media.
Read Full Story on nytimes.com
