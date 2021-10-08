Biden restores two Utah national monuments to their 'full glory'
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
‘Let our kids play’: Advocates rally for transgender youth at Pa. Capitol
Protestors call for eviction relief outside Falls district court
Things Are Heating Up on 'The Bachelorette'—Here's the Season 16, Episode 2 Recap
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Pennsylvania company celebrates ‘National Pierogy Day’ with ‘unique’ clothing line
Looking for a 'magical root' in Pennsylvania? Here's what you need to know about ginseng
Pennsylvania man loses father, son to COVID; one was vaccinated, and the other was not
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Pennsylvania House passes bill to require schools to post curriculum online
National Democrats seek to intervene in GOP-backed challenge to mail voting in Pennsylvania
Biden personally called Pennsylvania hospital to see why friend could not be admitted
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Pennsylvania is almost at its 70% vaccination target, but is it enough?
National Democrats seek to intervene in GOP-backed challenge to mail voting in Pennsylvania
The Latest: Pennsylvania virus cases rise among vaccinated
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Biden personally called Pennsylvania hospital to see why friend could not be admitted
Pennsylvania beer, wine makers granted $2M from PLCB to help booze production | Today in Pa.
Pennsylvania company celebrates ‘National Pierogy Day’ with ‘unique’ clothing line
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Biden restores two Utah national monuments to their 'full glory'
Vivian Chow - abc4.com
10/8/21
Join the Community
shares
President Biden has signed a proclamation restoring two Utah national monuments: Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monuments, on Friday morning. The
Read Full Story on abc4.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Memorial scholarship established for University of Utah's Aaron Lowe
Yellowstone scales back search for missing man
Biden restores Bears Ears, other monuments cut by Trump
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL