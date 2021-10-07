Biden to Visit Chicago Area Thursday, Highlight Vaccine Requirements
Biden to Visit Chicago Area Thursday, Highlight Vaccine Requirements
Biden to Visit Chicago Area Thursday, Highlight Vaccine Requirements
10/7/21
President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Chicago Thursday, more than a week after he first planned to travel to the city before his visit was postponed.
