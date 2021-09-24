Biden won Arizona in 2020, draft of report on state Senate GOP-mandated 2020 review shows
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
DC Extras Needed for Netflix Film on Civil Rights Figure Bayard Rustin
Attention, Actors: Extras Are Needed for Comedy Filming in Central Virginia
Filmfest DC Is Coming to Your Computer Screen, June 4–13
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Pizza From a DC Area Restaurant Was Just Named the Best Pizza in the World
Recipe: 'Watergate Salad'—And a Bit of DC History
Kilwins' DC Shop Is Handing Out Free Ice Cream on Sunday!
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Monsters, Ghosts, and Things That Go Bump in the Night: DMV’s Infamous Urban Legends
How to Plan a Fabulous DC Vacation on the Cheap
Our Washingtonians Then: 'Prince of Motown' Marvin Gaye
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Smithsonian Institute Is Nursing a Male Cheetah Cub
DC Makes a Play to Host the 2026 FIFA World Cup
Massive Exhibit at National Mall Pays Tribute to 660,000 Lives Lost to COVID-19
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
10 Things You Have to Do in the DMV This Weekend (September 24–26)
Head to Mount Vernon for the Fun-Filled Colonial Market and Fair
10 Things You Have to Do in the DMV This Weekend (September 17–19)
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Biden won Arizona in 2020, draft of report on state Senate GOP-mandated 2020 review shows
Adam Adam - CBS News on MSN.com
9/24/21
Join the Community
shares
According to the draft, his roughly 45,000-vote margin of victory in the state's most populous county even expanded by a few hundred votes.
Read Full Story on cbsnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Trump Allies' Arizona Election Audit Confirms Biden Victory
CNN's John Berman: Arizona 'Sham Audit' Proves Donald Trump 'Even Bigger Loser Than The First Time'
Sham audit backfires on Arizona GOP, Biden won by a wider margin
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL