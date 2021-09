Bieber expected to start as Indians host the White Sox

Indians: Shane Bieber (7-4, 3.28 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 130 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indians +125, White Sox -145; over/under is 7 runs BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland and Chicago will play on Friday. The Indians are 38-39 in home games in 2020.