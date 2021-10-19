Big Bend Homeless Coalition names new CEO
.
Big Bend Homeless Coalition names new CEO
WCTV Staff - Tallahassee-Thomasville WCTV on MSN.com
10/19/21
On Tuesday, the Big Bend Homeless Coalition announced that it has named Holly Bernardo, a longtime advocate for the region’s most vulnerable families, as its new Chief Executive Officer.
