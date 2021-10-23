Big Island police arrest, charge 19-year-old with several counts of burglary, property damage, theft
Big Island police arrest, charge 19-year-old with several counts of burglary, property damage, theft
Ray Anne Galzote - KHON2
10/23/21
Join the Community
shares
Big Island police have arrested and charged a 19-year-old man from Kamuela with several property crimes that happened Thursday, Oct. 21.
Read Full Story on khon2.com
