Bigger Social Security Checks Coming? Why Cost-of-Living Adjustment Will Jump Next Year
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Nicole Kottmann and Andy Abeyta join The Desert Sun as features editor and photojournalist
Garth Brooks Cancels Remainder of Shows Due to COVID
Things Are Heating Up on 'The Bachelorette'—Here's the Season 16, Episode 2 Recap
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
See the sweet surprise Zach Davis set up for Cheyenne Floyd to commemorate one year until they tie the knot
Indigenous artists stake their claim at Yellowstone National Park
Barron: Getting 'white-lighted' at the hitching post
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
City of Cheyenne Planning and Development gets recognition
Wyoming Health Dept. reminds of flu vaccine importance
Laramie County Sheriff Candidate James Barth builds campaign on prioritizing increased presence in smaller communities
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
City of Cheyenne Planning and Development gets recognition
Coroner: Gabby Petito was strangled 3 to 4 weeks before her body was found
Gabby Petito died from strangulation, coroner says
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Wyoming 2-1-1 talks about upcoming Thankful Thursday event
City of Cheyenne, WY Public Works said the Landfill Expansion Will Be a Long-Term Project, and Will Serve the City for Decades
The Children’s Museum of Cheyenne moves forward
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Bigger Social Security Checks Coming? Why Cost-of-Living Adjustment Will Jump Next Year
Ricardo Alonso-zaldivar - NBC New York
10/13/21
Join the Community
shares
Rising inflation is expected to lead to a sizeable increase in Social Security’s annual cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, for the year 2022.
Read Full Story on apnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
The pressure is growing on Queensland and Western Australia to explain what living with COVID-19 will look like
Today, October 13, Is National Train Your Brain Day
7 More Classic Halloween TV Episodes to Get You in the Spooky Spirit
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL