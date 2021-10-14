Bill Clinton admitted to hospital due to infection
Bill Clinton admitted to hospital due to infection
10/14/21
Join the Community
shares
Former President Bill Clinton was admitted to the University of California Irvine's medical center earlier this week due to a urinary tract infection that led to sepsis, aides said Thursday.
Read Full Story on washingtonexaminer.com
