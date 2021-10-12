'Biloxi Blues' opening night is Nov. 3
'Biloxi Blues' opening night is Nov. 3
ohtadmin - jewishpresstampa.com
10/12/21
Join the Community
shares
The cast is set and tickets are now on sale for the opening Wednesday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. for a seven-performance run of Neil Simon's "Biloxi Blues" at the Tampa JCCs and Federations'
Read Full Story on jewishpresstampa.com
