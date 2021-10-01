Black-owned breweries are rare, but more are opening in Chicago. Here's why that matters.
Black-owned breweries are rare, but more are opening in Chicago. Here's why that matters.
Josh Noel - Chicago Tribune on MSN.com
10/1/21
As Black-owned Funkytown Brewery opens in Chicago on Oct. 2, it joins Moor's Brewing in the effort to diversify craft beer in Chicago and Illinois.
