Black people own only 17 of the 7,000 farms in Vermont. New grant seeks to expand access.
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
'Humiliation' - how the national and West Brom media reacted to 'shocking' Cardiff City capitulation
Silverthorne area homes evacuated by wildfire burning in nearby mountains
Two SMU Grads Create Eco-Friendly Products to Combat Single-Use Plastics
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
College football rankings: Colorado, Washington State join The Bottom 25 as Ohio takes over No. 1 spot
'Humiliation' - how the national and West Brom media reacted to 'shocking' Cardiff City capitulation
Silverthorne area homes evacuated by wildfire burning in nearby mountains
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Two SMU Grads Create Eco-Friendly Products to Combat Single-Use Plastics
Do think thrice, it’s alright, for jockey Dillon
Trieu: Why West Bloomfield 4-star Dillon Tatum picked Michigan State football
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Black people own only 17 of the 7,000 farms in Vermont. New grant seeks to expand access.
April Fisher, The Burlington Free Press - The Burlington Free Press
10/1/21
Join the Community
shares
The design and governance of the new “land sovereignty" fund in Vermont will be determined by Black, Indigenous, and other people of color.
Read Full Story on burlingtonfreepress.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
U of Vermont Medical Center: 93% comply with vaccine mandate
Mark Whitworth: Expand Vermont's Climate Action Plan to protect species
Vermont opens booster shot registration to more residents
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL