Blackrock Silver Drills 5,080 g/t AGEQ over 0.9m Within 4.1m of 2,027 g/t AGEQ; Cuts Multiple One Kilogram per Tonne Intercepts at Tonopah West

Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSXV: BRC) (the "Company") is pleased to announce additional high-grade silver and gold intercepts from its core and reverse circulation (RC) drilling program on the 100% controlled Tonopah West project,