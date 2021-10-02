Boise State loses to Nevada 31-41, the first loss to the Wolfpack since 2010
Boise State loses to Nevada 31-41, the first loss to the Wolfpack since 2010
Celina Van Hyning (KTVB) - KTVB
10/2/21
Following Boise State's game against the Wolf Pack on the blue turf, head coach Andy Avalos and several players discussed the game.
