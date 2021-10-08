Bond set for suspect in Youngstown road rage shooting
Bond set for suspect in Youngstown road rage shooting
Joe Gorman - WKBN
10/8/21
Bond was set Friday at $50,000 for a Bonnie Brae Avenue man accused of wounding two people in a road rage shooting in Youngstown.
