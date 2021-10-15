Booster shot vaccine clinic held at Morgantown Mall
Booster shot vaccine clinic held at Morgantown Mall
Jeena Cadigan - 12WBOY
10/15/21
WVU Medicine held a booster shot clinic at the Morgantown Mall on Oct. 15. Those who received the two-dose Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago were eligible. WVU
