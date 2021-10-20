Border Patrol Agents find migrant via new rescue beacon in Hachita, New Mexico
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
‘Where the beer was born’
Ohio Cops Seen Dragging Black Man, Who Is Paraplegic, From His Car By His Hair
Singles starts District 10 girls tennis tournament
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Dayton FOP defends officers in Owensby case
'Haunted Hamilton' explores the spooky parts of Dayton Lane and downtown
Meet Gild Insurance: The Revolutionary Company Making Business Insurance Easy & Personal For Enterprising Individuals
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Land of Illusion drops fight against law violation, pays fine
More local jobs coming with vaccine requirements
Local Briefs: Oct. 20
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Dayton celebrates Arts Lofts in Dayton Arcade amid national apartment shortage
Hammer & Nails Continues Ohio Growth with Two New Signed Franchise Agreements
C2G Now Offering a Complete Family of HDMI® HDBaseT Extenders
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Border Patrol Agents find migrant via new rescue beacon in Hachita, New Mexico
Nicole Lopez - WNCT
10/20/21
Join the Community
shares
U.S. Border Patrol Agents from the Lordsburg Border Patrol Station located a migrant in distress, using a recently deployed rescue beacon south of Hachita, New
Read Full Story on ktsm.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Crisis Standards of Care: What this could mean for New Mexico, Texas
Here's Everything New On Netflix In November 2021, Including 'Red Notice' And More 'Narcos: Mexico'
New Mexico awards $157M in grants to child care providers
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL