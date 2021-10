However, Carmel Catholic picked up a well-needed victory over host Lake Zurich 2-1 in their season finale in a nonconference game on Tuesday night. The Corsairs (8-7) over the last few weeks have beaten a couple of quality opponents like Lake Zurich (12-3-4) and Warren (11-4-4) but have lost to Libertyville and recently to Notre Dame and Nazareth in the East Suburban Catholic Conference.