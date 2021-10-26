BPD Chief: Boise mall shooting suspect was known to police
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
'Hightown' becomes latest Wilmington-shot TV show to make its debut
S.C. man arrested in Wilmington sting pleads guilty to prostituting 18-year-old victim
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Bon Iver announces 2022 tour, stops over in Wilmington next April
Wilmington’s tech boom: Opportunity is the magnet for the homecoming at the coast
It’s fall y’all: 9 seasonal dishes we want to try at Wilmington area restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Large multi-use development planned to bring manufacturing & retail space to Wilmington
New owner to take over restaurant in Wilmington’s Brooklyn Arts District
Local organizations march to the polls in Wilmington for ‘Souls to the Polls”
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
EPA: GenX far more toxic that originally thought, could prompt NC to significantly reduce health advisory goal
'Wilmington's Lie': Pulitzer Prize winning author David Zucchino to discuss book
$25 COVID-19 vaccine incentive cards worked in NC, study says
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
First Alert Forecast: pleasant Wednesday ahead, storms likely late Thursday
Bon Iver announces 2022 tour, stops over in Wilmington next April
Hundreds gather in downtown Wilmington to watch Ironman 70.3 triathletes cross the finish line
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
BPD Chief: Boise mall shooting suspect was known to police
Celina Van Hyning (KTVB) - KTVB
10/26/21
Join the Community
shares
The update follows the identification of the shooter, 27-year-old Jacob Bergquist, who Lee said police had contact with in the past.
Read Full Story on ktvb.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
SWITC again sees demand for more staff amid Medicaid compliance issues
RoundUp 10.26
Plea deals reached in American Falls shooting that sent man to hospital
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL