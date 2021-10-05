Brawl trial begins for Florida school massacre suspect
Brawl trial begins for Florida school massacre suspect
Terry Spencer - Associated Press on MSN.com
10/5/21
Join the Community
shares
A slow slog of jury selection began Tuesday in the trial of the suspect in 2018's Florida high school massacre on charges that he attacked a jail guard nine months after the shooting.
