Brick foundation of one of America's oldest Black churches has been found, buried under a parking lot
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Rising coffee bean prices may make your morning cup more bitter
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Jillian Vellone's late goal lifts SK past Pilgrim in Div. II field hockey: Tuesday roundup
Wild weather lashes the Narrabri Shire
2 Men Injured After Truck Crashes Into Utility Pole In Milford
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Jillian Vellone's late goal lifts SK past Pilgrim in Div. II field hockey: Tuesday roundup
Wild weather lashes the Narrabri Shire
2 Men Injured After Truck Crashes Into Utility Pole In Milford
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Jillian Vellone's late goal lifts SK past Pilgrim in Div. II field hockey: Tuesday roundup
SRA, Tolman girls' tennis teams enjoy strong starts
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Brick foundation of one of America's oldest Black churches has been found, buried under a parking lot
By David Williams, CNN - CNN on MSN.com
10/8/21
Join the Community
shares
The First Baptist Church of Williamsburg, in Virginia, is as old as America, having been founded by free and enslaved Blacks in 1776.
Read Full Story on cnn.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
6 Things to Do If You're Stuck in Dulles International Airport
The 5 Most Haunted Places in RVA (According to Ghost Hunters)
DC's Zoo Lights and Boo at the Zoo Are Canceled This Year
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL