Brick patio extensions approved to stay through winter after city council vote
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Phoenix Rising FC suffers first loss since August
Trump endorsed a candidate for Arizona governor right after she called for him to to be added to Mount Rushmore
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Viewers reach out to Operation Safe Roads about rough Phoenix roads
Phoenix Rising upset by LA Galaxy II after another 1st half red card
COVID-19 death toll in Arizona expected to top 20,000 this week
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Viewers reach out to Operation Safe Roads about rough Phoenix roads
Phoenix Rising FC suffers first loss since August
Phoenix Rising upset by LA Galaxy II after another 1st half red card
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Why the pandemic isn't only reason for deaths outpacing births in Arizona
A look at Amtrak and how the infrastructure vote could affect the proposed Phoenix-Tucson rail line
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Brick patio extensions approved to stay through winter after city council vote
Kristen Holliday - Castanet
9/29/21
Join the Community
shares
Brick patio extensions will remain in place throughout the winter and into the 2022 patio season, thanks to a vote of approval from Kamloops city council.
Read Full Story on castanetkamloops.net
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Instant Analysis: USC's Wednesday practice of Colorado Week
November jury trial set over Pfister, Hecht real estate flap
Aspen Recreation Center faces labor shortage, reduces hours
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL