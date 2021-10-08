Bruins and Roughers to reconnect in long, storied rivalry
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
'Fuel to the fire': BYU's Kodak moment on The Blue is major motivation for Boise State
What the Utah Jazz are saying about streaming options
Brian Laundrie cop who pulled him and Gabby Petito over in Utah ‘used loopholes to get people off’ & SLAMMED his own job
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Altercation: What Takes the Place of Local News Ain’t News
Utah Native Americans react to Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monuments restoration
Redistricting: what it is and why we should care
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Aspen House: Utah human trafficking recovery center kicks off fundraising efforts
Stronger storm to impact Utah Friday and Saturday
Biden to announce expansion of Bears Ears and Grand Staircase monuments Friday
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Stronger storm to impact Utah Friday and Saturday
Syracuse sends seniors out with 19-14 win over region foe Layton
Biden to announce expansion of Bears Ears and Grand Staircase monuments Friday
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Our extensive USC Trojans vs. Utah Utes game preview
Altercation: What Takes the Place of Local News Ain’t News
Hansen Wendlandt: Romney and Lee can balance religious freedom with LGBTQ acceptance
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Bruins and Roughers to reconnect in long, storied rivalry
Mike Tupa, Examiner Enterprise - Examiner-Enterprise on MSN.com
10/8/21
Join the Community
shares
Football: Bartlesville High Bruins to warm up Custer Stadium lights for Homecoming showdown against district rival Muskogee Roughers
Read Full Story on examiner-enterprise.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Looking for pumpkin patches and more for the family? Here are 6 fall events in the OKC area
Majority of Broken Arrow parents and school staff oppose indoor masking policy, district announces
Tri County Tech names Kiwanis Club September high school student of the month
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL