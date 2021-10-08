Bryan Brown Assigns Harsh Grade to Louisville Defense Following Wake Forest Game
Bryan Brown Assigns Harsh Grade to Louisville Defense Following Wake Forest Game
Matthew McGavic - Sports Illustrated on MSN.com
10/8/21
The defensive coordinator of the Cardinals was not pleased with his unit's performance after giving up 500+ yards and 37 points to the Demon Deacons.
