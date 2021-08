BULL RIDING: Swearingen returns from two surgeries to get third place at PBR's Unleash the Beast event.

Unleash The Beast event in Fort Worth. Daylon Swearingen, of Piffard, regained his championship-contending form in Fort Worth after being sidelined the majority of the first half of the season, undergoing both hip and shoulder surgery following the 2020 PBR World Finals.