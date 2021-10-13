Bundled solar projects to power Rhode Island public housing
Bundled solar projects to power Rhode Island public housing
Ryan Kennedy - pv-magazine-usa.com
10/13/21
Nine public housing authorities are aggregating demand for a contract with Nautilus Solar Energy and Veolia, which will build solar arrays to support thousands of residents.
Read Full Story on pv-magazine-usa.com
