Butte man gets 8 years for sexually assaulting girl
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Suspected burnt human remains found on Lafayette Parish property
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Significance of Hispanic heritage continues to grow in Acadiana
SPIRIT OF ACADIANA: OPERA RETURNS TO LAFAYETTE
Blo Blow Dry Bar Marches Forward with Largest Multi-Unit Deal in Brand History
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Witness says he felt threatened when police questioned him over 2017 death of Christon Chaisson
Significance of Hispanic heritage continues to grow in Acadiana
THE MORNING AFTER…LOUISIANA
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Louisiana university announces semi-finalists in presidential search
PETA ask District Attorney to investigate baby monkey deaths at UL Lafayette research center
Louisiana farm owner who shot near employees avoids trial
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
From circular to vintage: The department stores of Paris test new concepts
Significance of Hispanic heritage continues to grow in Acadiana
Ragin' Cajuns use 4 Turnovers to power blowout over App State
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Butte man gets 8 years for sexually assaulting girl
Mike Smith - The Montana Standard
10/14/21
Join the Community
shares
A 28-year-old Butte man accused of fondling a 15-year-old girl and seeking more sexual encounters apologized Thursday before a judge sentenced him to eight years at the Montana State Prison.
Read Full Story on mtstandard.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
A Yellowstone trek? No prob-llama
What does La Nina mean for Montana's weather?
Grizzly Bear Genetic Sampling Study Finds Grizzly Bears in Previously Undocumented Area of Southwest Montana
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL