HENDERSON, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / Cal-Bay International, Inc (OTC PINK:CBYI) today announced the company has invested into the "CryptoDads" NFT (Non-Fungible Tokens) Project. Each "Crypto Dad" is unique and has a comparative rarity value contrasting other tokens and is a carefully crafted project designed to build long-term utility for their token holders.