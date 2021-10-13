Caledonia-Area Unemployment Rate Decreases In August: Feds
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Frank Whaley Joins Season 2 Of Starz Series
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
A Sea of Black Ushers in a Legendary Win, 12-6
ALDS preview: Q&A with South Side Sox
Female drummers unite worldwide in Tulsa
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Preseason wraps up with a loss: 10 Takeaways from Celtics-Heat
How moving turned into a nightmare for a Broken Arrow woman
Totally Not Fake News: Evolution (of some sort)
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Edwards’ emergency response teams conduct ‘Broken Arrow’ training
Broken Arrow man sentenced to three life sentences for sexually abusing children
Playoff Picture: Week 6
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
The Most Beautiful Fall Foliage within Driving Distance of Chicago
Oklahoma Class 4A-3A volleyball state tournament storylines, players to watch
The Week That Will Be : Red River Nightmare
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Caledonia-Area Unemployment Rate Decreases In August: Feds
Local Data - Patch
10/13/21
Join the Community
shares
The latest available local unemployment figures are for August; that rate improved since July in the Caledonia area and continues to be lower than it was the beginning of the pand
Read Full Story on patch.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
It's a clash of wills as Army's run game faces Wisconsin's stout defense
Wisconsin high school football playoff field announced
IN THE MIX: Finding Peace
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL