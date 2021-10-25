Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX: CXB) (OTCQX: CXBMF) ("Calibre" or the "Company") and Fiore Gold Ltd. (TSXV: F) (OTCQB: FIOGF) ("Fiore") are pleased to announce that they have entered into a definitive arrangement agreement (the "Arrangement Agreement") whereby Calibre will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Fiore pursuant to a court-approved plan of arrangement (the "Transaction").