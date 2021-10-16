California adds Pacific leatherback sea turtle to its endangered species list
California adds Pacific leatherback sea turtle to its endangered species list
Scientists say 1,000-pound leatherback sea turtles have declined by about 5.6% in California each year for the last three decades.
Read Full Story on latimes.com
