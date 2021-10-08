California becomes first state to make it illegal to remove condom without consent
California becomes first state to make it illegal to remove condom without consent
By Joseph Guzman | Oct. 8, 2021 - The Hill
10/8/21
I am elated that there is now some accountability for those who perpetrate the act,” Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia said.
Read Full Story on thehill.com
