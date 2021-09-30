California couple finds 4.38-carat diamond at Arkansas state park
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opens in Los Angeles
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
How God Radically Transformed This Actor
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Army Corps releases tentative plans for coastal flood mitigation measures
The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opens in Los Angeles
TOBAY Beach to Host Large Car Show on October 3
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Rock Hall FallFest channels the spirit of Tom McHugh by Rob Ford
New chefs, new menus, and brisket beef up this Dallas restaurant news
The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opens in Los Angeles
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
California couple finds 4.38-carat diamond at Arkansas state park
THV11 Digital - KTHV on MSN.com
9/30/21
Join the Community
shares
The couple said they found the 4.38-carat yellow diamond within an hour of searching and it is the largest found so far in 2021.
Read Full Story on thv11.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Illinois, Arkansas announce settlements with Centene over alleged overpayments
Arkansas court: State can't enforce ban on mask mandates
UA grad Ayana Gray's debut novel "Beasts of Prey" being developed for Netflix
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL