California Governor To Mandate Covid-19 Vaccine For Schools
California Governor To Mandate Covid-19 Vaccine For Schools
Nina Shapiro - Forbes
10/1/21
California’s Governor Gavin Newsom issued a statement today that once the Covid-19 vaccine receives full FDA approval, it will be mandated in order to attend public school.
Read Full Story on forbes.com
