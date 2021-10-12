California nursing students now required to take implicit bias training
California nursing students now required to take implicit bias training
Kristin Vartan, 23ABC - KERO-TV
10/12/21
Governor Gavin Newsom just signed AB-1407 into California law a bill calling for the requirement of implicit bias training as a graduation requirement for nursing students.
