California oil spill that shut down beaches was about 25,000 gallons
California oil spill that shut down beaches was about 25,000 gallons
Sarah Moon, CNN - CNN on MSN.com
10/15/21
When crude oil leaked into the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Southern California earlier this month, the amount spilled was about 25,000 gallons, officials said Friday.
