Camden County To Host Gun Buyback Event Saturday
Camden County To Host Gun Buyback Event Saturday
Anthony Bellano - Patch on MSN.com
10/19/21
Antioch Baptist Church in Camden will host a gun buyback event on Saturday, Acting Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck announced.
