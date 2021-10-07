Can this seagrass restoration method work even before Indian River Lagoon gets clean?
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Penn State’s Sean Clifford on facing No. 3 Iowa at Kinnick Stadium, No. 4 Nittany Lions’ tight ends and more
No. 4 Penn State preps for No. 3 Iowa’s ‘fast, confident and aggressive’ defense
There are marquee matchups all over tonight. Check here for Iowa high school football Week 6 live updates, analysis
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
An inside look at how Southeast Polk's Cole Filloon became one of Iowa high school football's top receivers
Locally-owned businesses fill up empty spaces at Kennedy Mall in Dubuque
Power Rankings: Penn State at Iowa showdown will determine who rules the conference roost
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Penn State-Iowa game predictions: Hawkeyes are slight favorites in a game where defenses should shine
Ji’Ayir Brown, Penn State secondary looking to capitalize on rare turnover opportunities at Iowa
College football Week 6: Penn State-Iowa, the Red River Rivalry and more
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Who are the experts picking in Penn State’s matchup at Iowa?
College football Week 6: Penn State-Iowa, the Red River Rivalry and more
With a spooky history, Ames Haunted Forest opens for 21st year
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Turnovers might very well decide Penn State's showdown at Iowa
With a spooky history, Ames Haunted Forest opens for 21st year
ConnectCR to host groundbreaking ceremony Thursday
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Can this seagrass restoration method work even before Indian River Lagoon gets clean?
Mary Helen Moore - The Daytona Beach News-Journal
10/7/21
Join the Community
shares
Scientists Tom Goreau and Brian Lapointe proposed using BioRock technology to help stimulate seagrass growth as manatees die in record numbers.
Read Full Story on news-journalonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Other Options: More cool things to do in Greater Columbus the weekend of Oct. 7
Delaware Gambling
Tired of orange-and-white traffic barrels. We're tracking some of Delaware's biggest road projects.
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL