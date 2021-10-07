Canton firefighter given award after saving man from jumping off parking garage deck
Canton firefighter given award after saving man from jumping off parking garage deck
Kaylyn Hlavaty - Cleveland
10/7/21
A Canton firefighter risked his own life to save a man who was about to jump off a parking garage deck in August.
Read Full Story on news5cleveland.com
