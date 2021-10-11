Cards keep churning out wins, 5-0 for first time since 1974
Cards keep churning out wins, 5-0 for first time since 1974
David Brandt - Associated Press on MSN.com
10/11/21
Join the Community
shares
The Arizona Cardinals have won offensive shootouts and defensive struggles. They've won blowouts and tight games. They've been really good at times and also enjoyed a little luck.
Read Full Story on apnews.com
Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals get big win over San Francisco 49ers, J.J. Watt has big game and more
