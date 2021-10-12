Caskets, vaults still displaced in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida
Caskets, vaults still displaced in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida
NBCNews - NBC News
10/12/21
They float. They tend to go wherever the water goes. We’ve recovered them from yards, from levees, from underneath stairwells," an official said.
Read Full Story on nbcnews.com
