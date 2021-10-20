Castle boys soccer semi-state bound after back-to-back regional crowns
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
McCleary leads the way: Perham's standout senior will leave behind a legacy of greatness and leadership
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
McCleary leads the way: Perham's standout senior will leave behind a legacy of greatness and leadership
Inside the exhausting start to Washington’s school year: COVID outbreaks, school-bus cuts and more
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
McCleary leads the way: Perham's standout senior will leave behind a legacy of greatness and leadership
Judge David Lee Sets New Deadline in State's Landmark Leandro School Funding Case
3 final regular-season games to watch in South Dakota high school football's 4 smallest classes
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Castle boys soccer semi-state bound after back-to-back regional crowns
Tamar Sher - 14 NEWS
10/20/21
Join the Community
shares
The Castle Knights advanced to the IHSAA Class 3A boys soccer Semi-State, after defeating Bloomington South 4-0 in the regional championship game.
Read Full Story on 14news.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
McAlister's Deli to Open in Marion, Indiana
Indiana Town Offering $5,000 and 'Grandparents on Demand' to Move
Ohio State at Indiana expert predictions, odds, betting trends: Will Buckeyes continue to roll in Bloomington?
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL