Cathedral City pilot accused of multiple sexual assaults extradited back to OC
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
BHSU Football team unveils new logo ahead of Heroes Appreciation Game
Mitchell tennis sweeps opening day of Class A state tournament
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Spearfish picks up 3rd win in 4 games, beating Douglas 24-6
Spearfish sisters bring rodeo skills to Badlands Circuit in Minot
FISHING LINE
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
BHSU Football team unveils new logo ahead of Heroes Appreciation Game
Spearfish sisters bring rodeo skills to Badlands Circuit in Minot
State Boys Golf: Jake Olson grabs individual lead, Watertown fourth after opening day of AA tourney
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
FISHING LINE
With a knack for goals, Mia Mullenmeister leads Mitchell Kernel girls soccer into state tournament
State Soccer Playoffs: Watertown teams hit the road for first-round games on Tuesday
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Cathedral City pilot accused of multiple sexual assaults extradited back to OC
City News Service - KESQ News
10/9/21
Join the Community
shares
A Cathedral City man charged with a trio of attacks on women was extradited from Anchorage, Alaska, and booked into Orange County Jail.
Read Full Story on kesq.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Facebook Wants to Get "Billions" Across Africa Online
Stealthing: California bans non-consensual condom removal
Breaking: College GameDay Announces Week 7 Destination
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL