Cause of Death Revealed for Former Boston Bruins Player Jimmy Hayes
Cause of Death Revealed for Former Boston Bruins Player Jimmy Hayes
Kaitlin McKinley Becker - NBC New York
10/17/21
Nearly two months after Jimmy Hayes unexpectedly died at the age of 31 in his Massachusetts home, the cause and manner of his death have been revealed.
Read Full Story on nbcboston.com
